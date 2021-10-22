EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Big Y in East Longmeadow on Wednesday.
According to East Longmeadow Police, officers were called to the North Main Street supermarket for a report of multiple people stealing from the store.
After being provided with a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were seen in, officers were able to locate the four individuals.
Police added that they located suspected illegal drugs, a loaded handgun, cash, and evidence of stolen items in the car.
All suspects - 28-year-old Megan Brown of Athol, 23-year-old Elizabeth Lafleur of Westfield, 60-year-old Hector Sugranes of Springfield, and 31-year-old Mark Alexander of Springfield - were arrested and sent to Palmer District Court for arraignment.
