Four arrested in Bernardston on drug trafficking charges.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police arrested four suspects near the New Hampshire border early Tuesday morning on drug trafficking charges.
According to State Police, Trooper Blakeley Pottinger and field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie, both assigned to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls, observed a gray, Mitsubishi Outlander driving erratically over the lane markings on Rt. 91 North in Bernardston just after midnight.
Upon pulling the vehicle over, troopers counted four occupants inside the vehicle.
When Trooper Pottinger asked for the driver's license and registration, the operator, later identified as 42-year-old Kevin Zweeres of Bridport, Vermont, stated that he did not possess a valid driver's license.
Zweeres was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the back area of the vehicle.
As this was transpiring, Trooper Leslie was speaking to the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, who was later identified as 26-year-old Dominic Santiago of East Hartford, Connecticut.
Trooper Leslie noted that Santiago had started to reach into his pockets, and asked him twice to stop.
Santiago was then removed from the vehicle and patted down.
As Trooper Leslie was patting the suspect down, Santiago elbowed the trooper and then ran off into a wooded area.
Trooper Leslie caught up to Santiago a short time later.
As Trooper Leslie was taking Santiago back to his cruiser, he was able to recover a large bag of, what is believed to be, crack cocaine that Santiago attempted to throw away when he took off into the wooded area.
Trooper Leslie was able to finish patting Santiago down at his cruiser and located an additional, undisclosed amount of crack cocaine, as well as 400 wax bags of, what's believed to be, heroin.
Officer Cody Guilbault, a Greenfield Police officer who happened to be in the area at the time, had heard Trooper Leslie shouting and immediately rushed over to see what was transpiring.
Sgt. Melinda Herzig of the Charlemont Police Department was also called in to assist with the passengers in the backseat of the vehicle.
Both backseat passengers, later identified as 34-year-old Allison Bean of Bridport, Vermont and 38-year-old Amanda Krause of Essex Junction, Vermont, were taken out of the vehicle for questioning.
Upon searching both of the backseat passngers, officials were able to locate various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
In total, police recovered sixty-eight grams of crack cocaine, twenty-four grams of fentanyl, 440 wax bags of heroin, and an undisclosed amount of paraphernalia.
All four suspects were taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls for booking before being transported the Franklin County House of Correction.
Santiago's bail had been set at $25,000, while Zweeres and Krause were held on $10,000 bail.
Bean's bail was set at $1,000.
All four suspects were charged with possession of a Class A substance with the intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl, and trafficking in cocaine.
Santiago was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and possession of a Class A substance.
Krause was also charged with conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a Class A substance, and possession of a Class E substance.
The four suspects involved in the incident were arraigned in Greenfield District Court Tuesday morning.
