SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police were able to make four arrests Tuesday following an extensive investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives observed 46-year-old West Springfield resident Richard Letendre enter 34-year-old Springfield resident Jonathan Casiano's apartment on State Street Tuesday morning.
Letendre was spotted leaving not too long upon entering and was seen entering a vehicle through the passenger side of the car.
Springfield Police Metro C3 officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle shortly after they saw it drive away from Casiano's residence.
Both Letendre and the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Westfield resident Kevin Dean, were placed under arrest after officials found fifty bags of heroin in Dean's jacket and a bag of heroin where Letendre had been seated.
Letendre and Dean were both charged with possession of a Class A drug.
Around 3:30 p.m. that same day, officials observed Casiano leave his apartment and drive away in a vehicle.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on the 500 block of State Street and arrested Casiano.
Walsh says that officers located ninety bags of heroin on Casiano.
Casiano is expected to appear in court within the coming days where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Cocaine trafficking (100-200 grams)
- Heroin trafficking (36-100 grams)
- Distribution of a Class A drug - subsequent offense
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
- Fugitive from Justice Warrant (firearm charges out of Chelsea, MA)
- Destruction of evidence
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class E drug
A search warrant was then executed at Casiano's apartment.
31-year-old Springfield resident Natividad Arroyo and two children were inside at the time the search warrant was executed.
A search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of approximately fifty grams of heroin, 154 grams of cocaine, 149 Gabapentin pills, and $2,740 in cash.
Arroyo was arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking (100-200 grams) and heroin trafficking (36-100 grams).
The DCF was also notified.
By masslive, hello this place. Also, does this mean the drug war is finally won? Congrats!
