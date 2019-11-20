WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested four suspects following an extensive investigation into illegal drug activity.
According to Ware Police officials, Ware, Monson, and Hardwick Police officers, as well as members of the Mass State Police, executed a search warrant at a home located at 57 Pulaski Street in the town of Ware.
Authorities say the residence was the center of an investigation into illegal drug distribution.
A search of the home resulted in four arrests, as well as the seizure of an undisclosed amount of heroin, crack cocaine, Adderall, and drug paraphernalia.
38-year-old Michael Martino, 31-year-old Amber Cornelius, and 61-year-old Albert Laviotette were charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (Heroin).
Martino and Cornelius are also facing the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Crack Cocaine)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Adderall)
- Possession of a Class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
Both of their bails were set at $5,000.
Laviolette was also charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Police also arrested 44-year-old Tara Byrd after executing the search warrant and charged her with possession of a Class B drug (Crack Cocaine) and possession of a Class A drug (Heroin).
Authorities set both Byrd's and Laviolette's bails at $500.
