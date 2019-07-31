Four arrested on larceny charges following vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four suspects were taken into custody on larceny charges Wednesday morning following a vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Springfield.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 10:30 a.m., Trooper Jonathan Blanchard, who's assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield, was on patrol on I-91 in Longmeadow when he was notified via radio transmission of a Be On the LookOut alert, or BOLO.
The radio transmission stated that officials should be on the lookout for an Acura Sedan with four occupants, who were wanted for stealing an undisclosed amount of power stores from a hardware store in Enfield, CT.
Trooper Blanchard parked his cruiser in the area of Exit 1 in an effort to locate the fleeing vehicle.
A short while later, Trooper Blanchard observed the described vehicle pass him, and he immediately set out to pull the sedan over.
Trooper Blanchard caught up to the vehicle near Exit 5 and sounded his lights, but the Acura sedan did not pull over immediately.
The driver eventually got off at Exit 6 and then proceeded to pull over without incident.
Springfield Police officers were called in to assist Trooper Blanchard with the four occupants, and the Enfield Police Department dispatched an officer over to the scene.
The Enfield Police officer was able to identify two of the occupants as the suspects who were involved in the alleged incident.
Upon searching the vehicle, officials were able to locate the stolen equipment, which were in their original packaging, and placed the two suspects, later identified as 30-year-old Pittsfield resident Brian Signor and 28-year-old Pittsfield resident Matthew Marauszwki, under arrest.
Trooper Blanchard also found drug paraphernalia, which was "suspected to be used for smoking crack cocaine", inside the vehicle and placed the other two occupants, later identified as 37-year-old Springfield resident Luisa Alvarez and 36-year-old Springfield resident Jorge Carrasquillo, under arrest as well.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Signor already had a warrant out for his arrest for improper use of a credit card, receiving a stolen credit card, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
All four suspects were taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking before being transported to Springfield District Court for their arraignments.
The four suspects involved in the alleged incident were all charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200.
Signor was also charged with possession of a Class B drug.
Alvarez, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and marked lanes violation.
