SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has announced a number of arrests that took place on Thursday
The arrests come following a recent spike in gun violence, resulting in five deaths this month alone.
Both Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood want to reiterate to the public that the recent shootings are gang-related and targeted attacks.
A press conference was held Friday afternoon where police revealed a number of arrests that were made yesterday evening.
At about 5:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on East Columbus Avenue and four people were arrested after two loaded firearms were found.
Police said they were believed to be involved with a Chicopee-based gang.
Those individuals are: 19-year-old Matthew Swenor of Ludlow, 18-year-old Shan Diaz-Bradley of Chicopee, 22-year-old Jose Cruz of Chicopee, and 24-year-old Daniel Davila of Springfield.
They all face a number of charges including carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, and many other various charges.
Sarno is taking a strong stance against the criminals saying simply: not in my neighborhoods.
"We're gonna hit back and we're going to hit back quickly and hard," Sarno said.
Sarno is again relaunching his call to the courts to do their jobs and stop allowing repeat offenders to go back on the streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.