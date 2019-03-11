SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have recovered two guns and arrested four people following an investigation.
On Friday afternoon, members of Springfield Police and Mass. State Police executed a search warrant on a White Street home, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. That warrant, he added, was granted based on information investigators received about illegal firearms.
Once inside, authorities reportedly found four people inside the living room and a loaded firearm in front of a couch. A second firearm, loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds, was reportedly found behind the couch during the search.
"A records check revealed the second firearm was reported stolen out of Georgia," Walsh explained.
Police arrested:
- Nathan Mercado, 20, of Springfield
- Raequese Wright, 20, of Springfield
- Raquan Lopez, 21, of Springfield
- Chavonne Figueroa, 20, of Springfield
Walsh explained that Wright was convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in November 2018 in connection with a March 2018 shooting. He added that Lopez was arrested in October 2018 after police seized a firearm during a search warrant on the same White Street home.
Each of the suspects are facing charges of possession of a high capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and receiving stolen property under $1,200.
Additionally, police have charged Mercado, Lopez, and Figueroa with two counts of possession of a firearm without a license to carry and Wright with two counts of possession of a firearm without a license to carry (subsequent offense).
Walsh also added that Mercado is facing charges related to two open warrants, one of which involves two armed assault to murder and illegal firearm charges.
