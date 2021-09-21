Springfield police door generic

(Western Mass News file photo) 

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a 2020 murder in Springfield.

Officers responded to College Street on April 17, 2020 around 7 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.  When they arrived, they found three victims, including Chandler Stevenson, who died of his injuries.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Monday, warrants were issued for 25-year-old Austin Garcia, 23-year-old Jeremy Garcia, 22-year-old Nathan Mercado, and 30-year-old Justin Garcia on murder and other charges.

All four suspects were arrested in June on firearms and drug-related charges.  They are currently in custody at the Hampden County Correctional Center and will face arraignments on the new charges.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.