SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a 2020 murder in Springfield.
Officers responded to College Street on April 17, 2020 around 7 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, they found three victims, including Chandler Stevenson, who died of his injuries.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Monday, warrants were issued for 25-year-old Austin Garcia, 23-year-old Jeremy Garcia, 22-year-old Nathan Mercado, and 30-year-old Justin Garcia on murder and other charges.
All four suspects were arrested in June on firearms and drug-related charges. They are currently in custody at the Hampden County Correctional Center and will face arraignments on the new charges.
