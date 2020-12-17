SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Thursday night.
Crews responded to 125 Mulberry Street for a chimney fire.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte there were no injuries. Four people were displaced as a result of the fire and were assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
