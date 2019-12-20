Four displaced after fire breaks out at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a residence on Catalina Drive late Friday night.
Springfield firefighter Sean Walker tells us crews were called to 120 Catalina Drive around 11:40 p.m. for a report of a bedroom fire on the second floor of a single family, two story, split level house.
Two occupants were inside the residence when the fire broke out.
Thankfully, both individuals made it out safely.
No other injuries were reported.
A total of four people were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Walker says that the home sustained approximately $30,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
