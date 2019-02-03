SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people have been displaced after a fire tore through a two and a half story home on St. James Avenue in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 180 St. James Avenue shortly before 5:30 Sunday evening.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames, but the home still sustained extensive damage.
The flames gutted the first floor of the home, and the second damage was sustained fire, heat, and smoke damage.
Officials believe that the fire originated on the first floor of the house.
Thankfully, no one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
