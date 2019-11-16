Four displaced after fire tears through Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people and their two cats are without a place to call home after a fire tore through their residence Saturday afternoon.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, just before 2:00 p.m., crews were called to 47 Schley Street for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving officials located a fire inside a bathroom ceiling and worked quickly to douse the flames.
Capt. Tetreault says that two adults, two children, and two cats were inside the home when the fire broke out.
Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the home safely.
No other injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants that were displaced.
Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that an overheated bathroom fan was what sparked the fire.
