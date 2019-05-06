WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews respond to a fire this evening on Susan Drive in Westfield.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that four people have been displaced due to the fire.
They said there's about $15,000 worth of damage done to the basement and kitchen of the home, as well as smoke damage throughout the house.
Officials said they were called to the scene 7:25 p.m. on Monday evening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.