GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are under arrest following a weekend traffic stop along Interstate 91 in Franklin County.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper pulled over a car along I-91 north, near Exit 27 in Greenfield, around 3 a.m. Sunday for motor vehicle violations.
Following an investigation, the four people inside the car were allegedly found in possession of approximately 63 grams of cocaine.
Troopers arrested 41-year-old Kimberly Lawrence of Brownington, VT and 38-year-old Kitty Godin of Durby, VT, as well as 25-year-old Ismael Garcia and 25-year-old Christopher Orellano, both of Springfield, on charges of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Lawrence, whom State Police said was the driver, is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and registration sticker missing.
Godin is facing an additional charge of allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, while Garcia has additional charges of furnishing a false name or Social Security number and a default warrant.
Bail was set at $50,000 each for Lawrence, Godin, and Orellano. Garcia is being held without bail due to the default warrant.
Arraignments are scheduled for Monday in Greenfield District Court.
