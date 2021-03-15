HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke City Councilor Rebecca Lisi has filed an order for an independent assessment of the Holyoke Police Department.

The order comes in light of recent statements made by Officer Rafael Roca in a video posted to social media last Sunday and Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo’s response.

Officer suspended after posting video claiming corruption in Holyoke Police Department HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke police officer said he is now suspended after posting a video on social media claiming there’s corruption…

The order seeks to cut through impartial accounts of personal positions and takes a broader look at the overall management and practices of the police department.

This assessment is supported by Lisi and three other Holyoke city councilors including Gladys Lebron-Martinez, Libby Hernandez, and Juan Anderson-Burgos.