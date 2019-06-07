SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash Friday in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetrault told Western Mass News that two SUVs and two cars collided on I-91 south near Exit 8 in Springfield.
Four people, including a pregnant woman who had to be extricated, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
Tetrault noted that an off-duty Longmeadow firefighter happened to be driving through the area and stopped to help.
Two lanes of I-91 are closed in the area, leaving just one lane open for motorists.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.