Four hospitalized following crash on Parker Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash Friday night.
Springfield Police officials tell us that they responded to Parker Street near Sunrise Terrace around 8:00 p.m. and immediately closed off that section of roadway upon arrival.
While it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, we're told that four people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
That section of Parker Street has since reopened.
The fire department was originally called to the scene for extrication, but were called off upon arrival.
Our crew on scene observed one vehicle being towed from the scene.
It is unclear if there were any additional occupants in the vehicle or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
