NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed there was a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on Route 10 in Northfield.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday near the Connecticut River Bridge.

Since the collision was severe, Route 10 was shut down for a short period.

There was a total of four people transported to an area hospital, with one person reportedly having serious injuries.

