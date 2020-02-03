NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed there was a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on Route 10 in Northfield.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday near the Connecticut River Bridge.
Since the collision was severe, Route 10 was shut down for a short period.
There was a total of four people transported to an area hospital, with one person reportedly having serious injuries.
