Four hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening following a three-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, officials were called to the southbound side of I-91 for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Troopers arrived to find that a 2002 Chevy Trail Blazer, which was being operated by a 26-year-old man from Springfield, had collided with a 2016 Honda Accord and a 2013 Kentworth tractor trailer.
At least one lane of traffic was closed as part of the investigation, causing extensive delays for those heading down I-91.
We're told that the four occupants in the Trail Blazer were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The operators of the tractor trailer and the Accord received medical attention on-scene.
The driver of the Trail Blazer was issued a summons out of Springfield District Court for the following charges:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding
- Marked lanes violation
