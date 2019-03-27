WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into an incident in Ware Tuesday that led to four injuries.
In a joint statement from State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Ware Deputy Chief Edward Wloch, they said four "young adults" were injured when one of them added a flammable liquid to a burn barrel outside a Dunham Street home.
When that fluid was added, it created a vapor explosion and ignited their clothing.
All four people were first taken to Baystate Mary Lane Hospital for evaluation.
Two of those injured were flown by Lifeflight to a Boston hospital, one person was taken by ambulance to a Worcester hospital, and one person was treated and released.
"This was a horrible ending to a birthday celebration and the lives of these young people have been changed forever. They have a long road to recovery ahead of them," Wloch explained in a statement.
The incident in Ware was the second such incident to occur Wednesday in the area.
"Another man was seriously injured in West Springfield earlier in the day when he added a flammable liquid to an outdoor fire pit," Ostroskey added.
Officials are urging residents to never add a flammable liquid to an indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit, wood stove, barbecue, or when conducting open burning.
For more information on gasoline safety from the State Fire Marshal's office, CLICK HERE.
