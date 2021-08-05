shelburne hikers rescued

(Photo courtesy: Shelburne Fire Department)

SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Four lost hikers were rescued from the High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary in Shelburne Wednesday night.

According to the Shelburne Fire Department, the hikers became disoriented while hiking in the Massachusetts Audubon Society Wildlife Area and were unable to find their way back to the trail head.

Officials say the hikers called 9-1-1 and the regional State Police dispatch center was able to ping the cellphone to get its GPS location.

The Shelburne Fire and Police department were eventually able to locate the hikers with the help of the Greenfield Fire and Police departments drones.

Once located, ground teams made up of members of the Shelburne, Shelburne Falls and Colrain Fire Departments set out on foot to return the hikers to the area where they had parked.

According to officials, the hikers were found uninjured in a heavily wooded ravine.

All fire and police personnel were clear of the call by 10:15 p.m.

