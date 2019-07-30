ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials say a lightning strike is what caused a home in Erving to go up in flames.
Erving Police Chief Chris Blair said that firefighters were called to 15 Prospect Lane after that home was believed to have been struck by lightning.
The house is in a location that does not have nearby hydrants, according to Blair, so water had to be shuttled to the scene.
Blair told us that a total of four males and at least six dogs were inside the home when the fire broke out.
The four residents, according to Blair, and their furry companions made it out of the house safely.
Mutual aide has been called in from Northfield, Wendell, Orange, and Warwick.
Upon further investigation, the office of the State Fire Marshal determined that a lightning strike was what sparked the fire and that the four residents and their pets were displaced.
