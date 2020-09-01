CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four new murals are going up in Chicopee in an effort to revitalize the city.
“I think with art, we are planting seeds. We are planting seeds for a better future and a more inclusive future,” said Johnny Miranda, chairman of the Chicopee Cultural Council.
Two murals showcasing the history and also current timestamp of Chicopee are being painted outside of Cabot Liquors.
“It’s going to have city hall. It’s going to have the bridge coming into the Chicopee center, it’s also going to glimpses of the old library,” said artist Christina Bryden.
Miranda told Western Mass News the murals are an effort to revitalize the city and coincide with a long-term planning project called Envision Our Chicopee 2040.
“So part of that initiative is to highlight our history and highlight our culture and we wanted all of these projects to coincide as the unveiling and rebranding of Chicopee happens,” Miranda noted.
The murals on Exchange Street are being painted by a local artist who grew up in Chicopee, Christina Bryden, who received a grant from the council.
“To be able to enhance city and be able to add my piece in Chicopee history…My goal is to just add more life and color to it and hopefully can appreciate it the way I do,” Bryden added.
Miranda told us these aren’t the only two murals going up in the city. He said he wants any visitor or resident walking by to feel like they are walking through a path of art.
“They are Black Lives Matter themed. Those projects were motivated by our mayor's proclamation of racism as a public health crisis and in the declaration he affirmed that black lives matter,” Miranda explained.
The Black Lives Matter inspired murals will be located by the Yaad Food Bar and Grill and the Fruit Fair Market.
All four murals should be finished by the end of September.
“On September 26, we intend to do an art walk and we will start at the Fruit Fair Market and walk towards to Yaad Food and in between, we’re going to visit all of the public art displays we have created,” Miranda noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.