LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bombshell was dropped on the school community of Longmeadow on Wednesday and now, town officials are left to deal with the fallout.
Four of the seven members of town's elected school committee submitted their resignations.
At 9:55 a.m. today, those four school committee members handed in letters of resignation.
While many are speculating on the cause of this mass exodus, with several of those members holding leadership positions with the committee, the bigger question is how to move forward.
"I've been at this for a while and I don't know that I've seen something like this," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.
Crane confirmed that the school committee is now down to three.
The four members who resigned are leaving with months to a year left in their terms, leaving Crane with a lot of questions for the town's attorney.
"Can the three continue on as a governing body themselves or can the selectboard and remaining members appoint new members or do we need to just hold a special election to fill the seats?" Crane noted.
While none of the resignation letters obtained by Western Mass News name a specific incident leading up to their decisions, all of them mention a discord between the school committee and the greater Longmeadow community.
Jerold Duquette, who once served on the school committee, said that discord can be traced back to one decision made by those four members
"It was sparked by their decision back in November to vote to not renew the school superintendent's contract," Duquette said.
Duquette added that the majority who voted to effectively oust Supt. Marty O'Shea were actually a minority when it came to the court of public opinion.
"This is a superintendent who has impressive political support in the community," Duquette explained.
The public petitioned to hold a special meeting last week, which yielded a pending change to the town charter, allowing citizens to recall elected positions mid-term.
"With the hope of recalling the four members. The idea was two-fold to create recalls to recall these four people, but also to apply political pressure. It was an effective political strategy because here we are a few days later and they resigned. [Does this now reduced board have the ability to try to find a way to renew Mr. O'Shea's contract?] If they do have the capacity to function as a board, they could certainly renew his contract. My guess is that they will not do that because that wouldn't be politically prudent. It would be much more prudent to at least move towards a special election, move to reconstitute the board," Duquette noted.
