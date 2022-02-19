SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Fire Department is responding to a car vs. house incident on Mary Street.
According to Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department, the driver lost control of the car and hit a fence and house. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Piemonte tells Western Mass News that four people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
