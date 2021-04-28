MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are without a place to live after a fire in Monson on Tuesday night. Officials told Western Mass News that the fire was especially hard to put out because there were no fire hydrants on the road.

“Very obvious that he needed some comfort,” said neighbor Jacob Fisher.

Crews from several local fire departments were called to a home on Hovey Road last night after a three-alarm fire destroyed one family's home. That blaze was caused by an outdoor grill out on a deck.

“When I arrived on scene, the fire had extended across the entire deck and into the first floor of the house…He had grilled earlier in the evening, he reported that he smelled something burning, he looked out and saw that the grill was on fire,” said Monson Fire Chief Brian Harris.

Harris told Western Mass News that reports of the fire started coming in around 8 p.m. Tuesday and crews were on-scene until about four o’clock Wednesday morning. He added that Hovey Road is very narrow and there are no hydrants nearby, so crews utilized several tankers and a nearby pond to refill them. He said it took 25,000 to 30,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

One neighbor told us he helped bring some comfort to the family that lost their home.

“At some point, I looked to my left and I could see where the owner was standing in my driveway…He had nothing on but a pair of shorts and a shirt,” Fisher explained.

Fisher said he walked down his driveway, offering his neighbor his bathrobe and some shoes after watching him lose everything.

“He was devastated by the fact that even his wedding ring was in the house…his wallet, his wedding ring, his car keys, all his pictures, all the things that mean the most,” Fisher added.

Three of the four family members were home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

Residents on a ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ Facebook pages are now working to gather donations for the couple and their two young daughters.

“I think the community should reach out and do whatever they can to help this family,” Fisher said.

