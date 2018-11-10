SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire in an apartment on Clayton Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has left 4 people displaced.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, confirmed with Western Mass News they were called to the scene just after midnight.
When firefighters arrived at 30 Clayton St. they found a fire on the first floor of apartment A.
Luckily, the 4 people inside the apartment were able to escape safely. However, we're told some pet turtles died as a result of this fire.
Leger reports the fire started in the kitchen bath area. The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause.
It's estimated about $50,000 in damages occurred. The Red Cross was contacted and is assisting, Leger confirms.
Further details weren't released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.