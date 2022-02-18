SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Four immigrants who applied for US citizenship, with assistance from center for new Americans, took their oath of allegiance at a ceremony at Springfield District Court on State Street.
The four newest American citizens represent four different countries of origin: Kenya, Syria, El Salvador, and Iraq.
Tabitha Muriithi, originally from Kenya, is one of the citizenship applicants who passed her interview and was sworn in earlier today.
"We are so happy, now its like we are adopting this country. We are ready to offer what we have from our original countries and we are ready to share it with Americans. We are happy to be here today," said
The process of becoming a U.S. citizen is a long journey and it requires a commitment of time and energy.
