SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people are without a place to call home tonight after a dryer in their basement caught fire.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tell us that firefighters were called to 42 Grand Street just before 2:00 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a building.
When crews arrived on scene, they quickly located a fire that originated in the basement of the home, and were able to quickly extinguish it.
The home sustained approximately $35,000 in damages.
While no injuries were reported, Leger added that four people will have to look for other means of shelter tonight.
Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that an overheated clothing dryer was what sparked the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.