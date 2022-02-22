WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an illegal marijuana grow house operation on Tannery Road in Westfield. More than $11,000 cannabis plants found inside.
The suspects were arraigned in Westfield District Court on Tuesday and Western Mass News obtained court documents that detail why the suspects were taken into custody.
On Thursday, police detectives, a special response team, and a state police crime forensic scientist were seen searching and removing items from a house on Tannery Road. According to court documents, four suspects were found in the house when investigators arrived. Police said three of them were seen pruning marijuana plants and placing smaller plants into unmarked cardboard boxes for delivery.
The court documents went on to mention that the following evidence was located during the search warrant:
- Almost 11,300 marijuana plants in various stages of growth
- $63,212 in U.S. currency
- Various indoor marijuana grow lighting equipment
Police also found four large active grow rooms and samples of the grows in each room were taken and will be submitted to the state police crime lab. The entire basement and the garage in the backyard were used for growing weed.
The exact weight is currently unknown, but exceeds the 50 pound threshold for trafficking.
Bail was set at $15,000 for each of the four defendants. We asked Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe if this is something his office is following.
“That's something the police department is doing and they can handle it,” McCabe noted.
This case remains an ongoing investigation and Westfield Police told us this has no connection to the recent grow homes found in both Holyoke and Granby.
