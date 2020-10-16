WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple law enforcement groups were able to execute several search warrants that resulted in four suspects arrested early Friday morning.
The Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) Springfield Task Force was actively investigating illegal firearm activity for over the past two months.
The task force received mutual aid from the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit & Emergency Services Unit, West Springfield Police Detective Bureau, Holyoke Police Department, FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force.
This investigating also included help from the Easthampton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, Hamden County Sheriff’s Department, and Hampden County D.A.’s Intelligence Unit.
Officials executed the search warrants at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, at two homes on Irving Street in West Springfield and Liberty Street in Springfield.
Within the Irving St. home, police were able to locate over 12,000 bags of heroin along with four firearms.
When police entered the Liberty St. apartment, they were able to locate a high capacity semi-automatic firearm, along with ammunition and 18 ecstasy pills. These were in the possession of 25-year-old Yadiell Dejesus, who was later arrested.
Dejesus was charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License - 2nd Offense, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine (two Counts).
He was also charged in the Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Class E Drug.
At the Irving St. location, police were able to apprehend and arrest 26-year-old Ricky Almonte and 35-year-old Richard Almonte.
They were both charged with Heroin Trafficking more than 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm without a LTC (three counts), Possession of Ammunition without a FID card, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug.
Officials also arrested 38-year-old Gilberto Rodriguez of Mattoon St. in Springfield, who was charged with Heroin Trafficking more than 200 grams and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug.
