WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield was closed due to serious car accident.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that two cars collided around 1:20 p.m. on Memorial Avenue near Central Chevrolet.
Four people were taken to area hospitals. Three people were removed from the SUV and sent to Baystate Medical Center via ambukance. Two occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the third suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for observation.
The two cars were traveling east on Memorial Ave. when an SUV struck another vehicle passing it. The SUV struck the guardrail, rolled over, and caught on fire.
LaFrance added that the West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team responded. Early indications show that speed was a factor in the accident.
The road was closed from Union Street to Windsor Street. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the scene is clear.
The crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.