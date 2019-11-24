Four transported after vehicle collides with Westfield ambulance.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck the front of an ambulance.
According to Deputy Chief Pat Kane of the Westfield Fire Department, a Westfield ambulance was in the process of responding to a call Sunday evening.
The ambulance was making a left-hand turn on East Mountain Road when an oncoming vehicle failed to yield and struck the front end of the ambulance.
We're told that all four occupants in the oncoming vehicle were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.
The occupants in the ambulance declined medical treatment.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
We have reached out to the Westfield Police Department, but could not elaborate further on the incident.
Deputy Chief Kane would like to thank the West Springfield Fire Department for their assistance while the Westfield Fire Department responded to another call.
