Four transported following crash on South St. in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were rushed to the hospital following a crash that happened late Friday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Lt. Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that the crash occurred on South Street near the Country Club around 9:30 p.m.
We're told that a total of four people were taken to an area hospital with, what appear to be, non-life threatening injuries.
Officials are diverting all southbound traffic as they continue to investigate.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
