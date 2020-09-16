DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Lottery officials are looking for the holders of four winning Mass Cash tickets that are set to expire.
Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the four tickets were sold in 2019, with one being sold in western Massachusetts:
- April 14, 2019: Dedham Convenience Store, 69 Cedar Street, Dedham
- Winning numbers (two tickets): 05-06-11-23-26
- Final day to claim: September 30, 2020
- June 5, 2019: Big Y, 503 Memorial Drive, West Springfield
- Winning numbers: 08-21-30-32-34
- Final day to claim: September 30, 2020
- October 16, 2019: Shell, 590 Main Street, Wakefield
- Winning numbers: 02-15-18-32-33
- Final day to claim: October 16, 2020
Teja added that prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester. Any prizes over $100,000 have to be claimed at Mass. Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.
Prizes that are not claimed and expire become part of the lottery net profit that is distributed to all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth.
