SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fourteen people are without a home after a fire tore through a residence on Plainfield Street Sunday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 605 Plainfield Street just before 4:45 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters located a fully-involved fire on the porch of a two and a half story, two-family home.
At one point, Leger says, firefighters were ordered to get out of the home, because the fire had gotten out of control.
The next step in the process before proceeding back into the house, according to Leger, was to let the fire take its course in addition to pouring more water on it.
Thankfully, no one was injured, and the home sustained approximately $100,000 in damages.
Of the fourteen people that were displaced by the fire, ten of those were children.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has determined that the fire, which originated on the first floor porch of the home, was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
