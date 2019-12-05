SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments in a violent home invasion back in September in Springfield.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News a fourth person was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant.
Local federal officers arrested the juvenile on State Street for their role in the Roosevelt Avenue home invasion.
Due to their age, no details or charges are being released.
Police have previously arrested three other people and there remains an outstanding warrant for one more.
The victim remains in critical condition. He was badly burned and tortured during the home invasion.
Police said the victim believes he was targeted for the elaborate marijuana growing operation that police said was found inside the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.