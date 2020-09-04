SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fourth case of the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in a human, according to the state Department of Public Health.
“The individual is a female in her 60s who was exposed to EEE in Plymouth County,” the DPH said in a statement. “As a result, the EEE risk level in Plymouth in Plymouth County has been raised to high.”
The virus, also known as EEE, is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages, according to the DPH. There are three other human cases identified this year, and in 2019, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts with six deaths.
There are now four municipalities across the state that are at critical risk, 10 are at high risk, and 18 at moderate risk for EEE.
You can find the risk level for your area on the state website.
“Mosquito populations are declining and most EEE transmission to people occurs before mid-September,” according to the DPH. “However, some risk from EEE will continue until there has been a hard frost.”
All residents are reminded to use mosquito repellent any time they are outside, and those in high and critical risk communities are advised to schedule their outdoor activity to avoid the dusk to dawn hours ultimately reducing their exposure to the mosquitoes most likely to spread EEE, the DPH said.
“EEE virus has been found in 65 mosquito samples this year, over 70 percent of them in species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people,” the DPH said.
