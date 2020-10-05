CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fourth Chicopee police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Public Information Officer Danusia Liszka.
This officer worked closely with the officers who tested positive last week, she said.
All officers that may have had contact with this cluster have been tested, and no other positive results have come back. As a precaution, she said, all the officers will be monitored and retested.
The Police Department is working with Health Director Lisa Sanders for all protocols.
Police Chief William R. Jebb previously said there won’t be a gap in service, and officers will respond to calls.
All internal business and all pistol permit appointments are suspended. The department is continuing to sanitize frequently and all officers are wearing the proper PPE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.