SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you''re feeling lucky, it's time to push your luck and buy a Powerball ticket.
Tonight's drawing is estimated at $750 million, the third-largest jackpot in the game's history.
$750 million, just let that sink in for a second.
"Big bucks," Springfield resident Dejaun Johnson tells us.
All you have to do is invest a few dollars in a ticket, but what would do if you won all of that money?
"I'm very excited, because," says local resident Wilson Barbot. "I got my dream and everything. I got my house, I can give money to people, and everything I take care."
"Probably," continued Johnson. "Put it into a savings account and spend it wisely, you know? Buy a house."
Tonight's Powerball drawing will be the twenty-sixth since the jackpot was last hit on December 26.
That lucky winner won $398 million, just a few states away in New York, and the last $758.7 million Powerball jackpot winner won right here in Chicopee back on August of 2017.
Most of us really want to be the lucky winner, but, when you take a look at tonight's odds, it's 292 million to 1.
You have a better chance of getting bitten by a shark or struck by lightning.
If you do end up being the lucky winner, experts say taking the cash option of $465.5 million is your best bet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.