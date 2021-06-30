SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fourth of July weekend is swiftly approaching and while many western Massachusetts residents are looking forward to fireworks, some of their four-legged friends aren't.
The holiday can be an exciting time with summer temperatures, outdoor celebrations and, of course, fireworks. However, while many people enjoy the lightshow, they can cause some problems for pet parents.
"The one just really panics, gets shaken, and tries to dig to China,” said dog owner Steve Stengel.
Stengel said he's dreading the holiday weekend because he knows what it means for his older dog. Fireworks terrify his golden retriever. Other dog owners told Western Mass News they have similar experiences with their pets.
"She just scowls. She gets a little closer to us and kind of cuddles up on us a little more….just looks for a safe place to be,” said dog owner Matthew Casey.
Dogs have a keen sense of hearing, so they may here the ‘boom’ even when you don't. Animal control officers at Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center told Western Mass News a lot of dogs run away Fourth of July weekend.
"This will be one of, if not our busiest weekend by far,” said TJO Executive Director Pam Peebles.
Peebles suggested having a tag with your contact information on your pet’s collar. She also says it's a good idea to leash your dog this weekend, even if you have a fenced in yard.
"That one single firecracker going off can cause a dog to panic and go over or under or through a barrier,” Peebles noted.
Peebles said you'll want to be prepared before the weekend hits. If your dog is microchipped, she suggested calling the company early to confirm your information is up to date and if you know your dog gets scared and want to be proactive, she said you should call your vet before Saturday.
"To check in with them and see if anything can be prescribed. That's certainly one of the gentlest things you can do, is to help them out with medication,” Peebles explained.
