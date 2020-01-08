BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fourth person has died in the state of Massachusetts from a vaping-associated lung injury, state health officials say.
The man in his 70s, is from Middlesex County, we're told.
Further details about his identity have not been released.
The MA Department of Public Health made the announcement about this latest vaping related death, Wednesday afternoon.
"The patient, a man in his 70s from Middlesex County, reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an ingredient found in marijuana. The case is among the 36 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI) that DPH has reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since September 11, 2019...," the DPH reports.
That September date is when the state started requiring the medical community to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient.
Since then, we're told the DPH has received 341 reports from clinicians of suspected vaping-associated lung injuries.
"Of those, 109 cases of EVALI have been identified, with 36 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases reported to the CDC," the DPH notes.
The genders of those 109 cases that have either been confirmed or 'probable' cases, are both male and female nearly equally; 55 are male and 54 are female.
More than half of these individuals are under the age of 30..we're told 52% of them.
As far as what was vaped, the DPH says 35% used only nicotine, 40% vaped strictly THC, and 27% reported vaping both nicotine and THC.
Click Here for a detailed look from week to week on vaping cases.
“There are resources available to help people quit and we encourage anyone to use these resources,” says Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.
DPH offers resources to help people quit through the Massachusetts Smoker’s Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or by visiting makesmokinghistory.org or Mass.gov/QuitVaping to connect to treatment.
