MANSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Foxborough High School teacher was arrested and charged in connection with possession and reception of child pornography online Thursday, according to a statement from the U.S Attorney's Office.
According to the statement, authorities executed a search warrant at Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield's residence Thursday and seized a laptop belonging to Davis. An on-site examination of the laptop revealed about 40 photos of child pornography on Davis' computer, including images involving children under 12. Davis is currently being detained and has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.
Western Mass News reached out to Amy Berdos, Superintendent of Foxborough Public Schools, who told us a further comment would not be made at this time. Berdos sent an email to parents Thursday about the matter which reads in part:
I was informed this afternoon that Thomas Davis, a teacher at Foxborough High School, was arrested today by the FBI on child exploitation charges, specifically possession and receipt of child pornography. Mr. Davis has worked at the High School for three years. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending further proceedings. Mr. Davis remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for September 1st in U.S. District Court in Boston. We will notify you of the results of that hearing.
In the interim, we will be holding a parent/guardian meeting via Zoom, to discuss this matter and answer questions. This meeting will likely take place tomorrow. Details will be announced as soon as they are available. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, District Attorney’s Office and the Foxborough Police Department will be on hand to speak with us about the charges. This meeting is closed to the public and media, and open only to the families and guardians of our students.
The Mansfield Police Department assisted with the investigation. Anyone with questions, concerns or information about this case can call (617) 748-3274.
