SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four local mayors faced off Friday morning for the annual Mayor's Cup at the Franconia Golf Course.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau worked to defend his title from the mayor's of Springfield, West Springfield, and Agawam during the Spirit of Springfield's Golf Classic.
However, in the end, it was Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli who came out on top.
"It's always fun to support the Spirit of Springfield and have the mayors get together for something like this where there's no pressure on us. It's just a fun activity. Usually when we're together, it's not necessarily a fun activity or something we're dealing with is on the fun side, so this is a nice little ice breaker," Sapelli explained.
For those hoping Chicopee would take the title for a second year in a row, here's some good news: Mayor Vieau wasn't too far behind. This year, he came in second place.
