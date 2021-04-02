SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday was opening day for some golf courses in our area, including Franconia and Veterans Golf Courses in Springfield.
There was a lot of excitement as people are looking to get outside their houses and play golf again.
“As we move forward, people are excited to play golf that's for sure,” said Ryan Hall, head golf professional at Franconia and Veterans Golf Courses.
Hall told Western Mass News the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes.
“The restrictions we have right now is nine holes at each golf course,” Hall added.
Hall said many customers had hoped for bunker renovations and that's exactly what they're doing.
“It may be a tad slower with the nine hole situation to start, but we're ready to go,” Hall explained.
The renovations will continue at both golf courses until the end of June and players can expect 18 holes just in time for summer.
“Most of all of our leagues are back,” Hall said.
He said last year was a banner year for their courses and they're anticipating the same turnout for the 2021 season.
“We were very busy with all of the COVID around us and golf being one of the only outlets to get out and out of your house,” Hall added.
For those of you looking to get out this weekend, Hall said even with the nine holes, they anticipate 130 rounds per course per day, eventually working up to 220 when it's back to 18 holes.
