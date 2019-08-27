SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local school district is curtailing some outside activities due to the threat of mosquito-borne viruses.
In an email to district families, Mohawk Trail and Hawlemont Supt. Michael Buoniconti said that there will be no nighttime outdoor activities until further notice, or the first frost, because of the current risk level.
"The District is in the process of rescheduling as many of these events as possible to daylight hours to avoid the health threat while minimizing the impact on the students," Buoniconti added.
State officials recently announced that a man over the age of 60 was exposed to Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, and as a result, the risk level in Heath and Colrain were raised to 'critical'.
This year, EEE has been found in 330 mosquito samples across the state, with many of those in species that are capable of spreading the virus to humans.
Four people, including the man in Franklin County, have contracted EEE this year. One of those people, a woman from Bristol County, died from her illness.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
