CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With some snow expected tonight in Franklin County, and more this weekend, people are bracing for the more winter-like weather.
We have been in Greenfield all day and it is chilly outside but as of right now there is no snow in sight.
We stopped by the Greenfield Public Works Department to see how they are preparing for the snow.
Marlo Warner, the director of Greenfield Public Works said his team is ready to go for Wednesday nights snowfall.
"Right now we are working to potentially to have to salt the roads early tomorrow morning as a pre-treatment but as a precursor, to that, we are out there doing a brind treatment we have one brind truck out there on some of the main roads so if it’s starting to snow or freezing rain we will be ahead of it," Warner explained.
Warner said brind is a mix of salt and water that's sprayed onto the streets.
It helps to make sure the roadways aren't as slippery.
"We all know mother nature is the great equalizer it was 60 last weekend and we will probably be plowing Saturday into Sunday," Warner noted.
Looking ahead to the weekend where western Mass could see several inches of snow, Warner is keeping an eye on the forecast.
"We will prep the salt trucks we will look at all the equipment we will recheck the plows have everything fueled so again we will pre-treat Saturday into Sunday morning depending on when the storm starts," Warner explained.
He said if Greenfield sees more than 2 inches of snow, the plow trucks will be out and cars should try to stay off the road.
"It’s best to stay off the road if possible for," Warner noted.
Warner said on Friday he will decide if there should be a parking ban for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.