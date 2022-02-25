(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man has pleaded guilty on child pornography charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 64-year-old Brian Cooper of Turners Falls made that plea to four counts of distribution of child pornography, six counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Cooper was indicted in April 2021 after an investigation found that he "distributed, received and possessed child pornography files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct," according to prosecutors. The files were distributed and received from online associates via Instagram.
Thousands of child pornography files were found stored on a tablet and several thumb drives during a search of Cooper's home in October 2019. He was arrested during that search on state charges and has been in custody ever since.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.