DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers were definitely being cautious and driving much slower than normal because of the wintry conditions in Franklin County.
In Deerfield, our crew saw the weather conditions turn from rain to sleet and it was coming down very heavy. That made for very dangerous driving conditions.
We spoke to one Connecticut resident traveling through western Massachusetts, who said she tried to avoid the worst of it, but still got caught in the mix of the wintery weather.
“I come up every Friday to get my stepdaughter. She lives in South Deerfield and she didn't have school and I didn't have school, so I tried to beat the storm before roads turned icy, but roads are icy people,” said Robin Rankins of Stafford Springs, CT.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
