SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are continuing to track the snowfall across western Mass.
The Shutesbury Highway Department has to not only plow up hilly, country roads, but many of those roads are also unpaved.
"We have about half of our roads are paved and half are not paved," Shutesbury Highway Superintendent Tim Hunting stated.
Hunting tells Western Mass News the 50% of roads that are covered in asphalt receive salt treatment during snowfall like Friday's.
The other unpaved roads get a different coating.
"We use sand with a little bit of salt in it," explained Hunting.
And while most towns and cities try to prevent roadway freezing for fear of black ice, Tim Hunting says he hopes for little ground freeze on the unpaved roads.
"It's kind of difficult, because the plows tend to bite in and it can be an issue, but we're pretty well used to it after most of my guys have been with me for quite a while, so we're used to it, but it's definitely easier when it's frozen," continued Hunting.
And Hunting says the town's varying elevations doesn't make things easier on his four plow drivers.
"The roads themselves are fairly difficult. There's a lot hills up here and that can be kind of challenging," said Hunting.
But when all is said and done, Hunting says Shutesbury's thirty-five miles of roads can be treated for snowfall in four hours provided, he says, everyone is rested and ready to go.
"Not much sleep through Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday, everybody was a little tired. It's Friday. Now, everybody's caught up pretty much," added Hunting.
During the storm earlier this week, Hunting says Shutesbury received around twenty-four inches of snow, on the higher end of what the towns and cities across western Mass received during that two-day period.
